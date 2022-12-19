MPPEB Recruitment 2023: 2716 stenotypist, stenographer, and other posts on offer

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has notified vacancies for 2716 stenotypists, stenographers, and other posts. The application process will commence on March 6, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at peb.mp.gov.in. Candidates can make changes to the applications till March 25, 2023.

The examination will be conducted on August 5, 2023, in two shifts from 9 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 5 pm.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2716 posts.

Personal Assistant, Stenographer/stenographer(Hindi/English): 153

Assistant class/Grade-3, Office assistant, Duty entry/IT: 1782

Stenotypist/ stenographer: 293

Outreach Worker: 75

Horticulture supervisor:7

Animal Feeder: 2

Compounder: 1

Librarian Lower Grade pay: 73

Technician: 8

Laboratory Assistant: 45

Plumber: 1

Fireman, Leading Fireman:114

Assistant Photo officer/ Photograph Teacher: 10

Horticulture Director:1

Museum keeper, Museum assistant: 26

Accountant: 81

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for the unreserved category and for the reserved category the application fee is ₹250.

MPPEB Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

For more details check the notification here.