MPPSC Scientific Officer examination 2022 application deadline extended

The recruitment drive is to fill 44 Scientific Officer vacancies, which include 15 for Physics, 16 for Chemistry and 13 for Biology.
MPPSC Scientific Officer examination 2022 application deadline extended(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Published on May 01, 2022 11:18 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has extended the last date to apply for Scientific Officer (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) Examination, 2021. Candidates can apply up to 6 pm on May 5 at mppsc.nic.in, mppsc.com and mponline.gov.in.

For the Scientific Officer Physics post, candidates with at least a second class in MSc in Physics or Computer Science, or MCA or Master in Forensic Science is required. They need to pass the BSc level with honours in Physics.

For the Chemistry posts, at least a second class MSc degree in Chemistry or Forensic Science is required.

For the Biology posts, the eligibility criteria include at least a second class MSc in Botany or Zoology or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Biotechnology or Genetics or Forensic Science is needed. They are also required to have passed the BSc level with Botany, Zoology and Chemistry as subjects.

For more details, read the official notification

