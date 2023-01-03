MPPSC SFS 2022 notification released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, apply from Jan 10

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2022. The registration process will commence on January 10 and the last date for the submission of the application form is February 9. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MPPSC State Forest Service prelims exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2023, in two shifts from 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM. The admit card will be released on May 14.

MPPSC SFS 2022 age limit: The candidate's age for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forest should be between 21 to 40 years. For the post of Forest Kshetrapal Project Kshetrapal, the candidate's age should be between 21 to 33 years.

MPPSC SFS 2022 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category should pay an application fee of ₹500, while those from the reserved category must pay ₹250.

