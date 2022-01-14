MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021: Last date for 900 posts extended January 17

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has the last date to apply for Group C posts. The last date has been extended till January 17, 2022 for 900 posts. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prelims examination will be conducted on April 3, 2022 and the main examination will be conducted on August 6, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Official Notice here&nbsp;</strong>

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on online application link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates till have to click on login.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up Industry Inspector, Deputy Inspector, Technical Assistant, Tax Assistant and Clerk-Typist posts. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}