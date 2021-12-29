MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 exam postponed, check notice here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has postponed MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The preliminary exam was scheduled to be conducted on January 2, 2022, across the state which has been postponed. As per the official notice, the new exam date will be announced by the Commission in due course of time. To download the official notice candidates can check these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link of notice here&nbsp;</strong>

MPSC State Service Prelims 2022: How to download notice

Visit the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

Click on MPSC State Service Prelims 2022 exam postponed notice available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card was released by the Commission on December 22, 2021. The prelims exam will be conducted n offline mode at various exam centres across the country. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 290 posts including Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police / Assistant Commissioner of Police, Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Group Development Officer, Assistant Director in the state.