MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2022 date released, check notice here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the new MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2022 date. The State Service Prelims exam will be conducted on January 23 instead of January 2, 2022, across the state. The official notice having a new exam date can be checked on the official site of MPSC on mpsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prelims exam will be conducted in offline mode at various exam centres across the country. The question paper will carry a total of 100 marks and candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022.

<strong>Check Notice here&nbsp;</strong>

Along with State Service Prelims exam, many other exams that were scheduled to be conducted on January 2 by the Commission have been postponed to January 23. These exams will be held offline mode. Two examinations of the MPSC paper 1 and paper 2 for the posts of police sub-inspectors will be held on January 29 and 30, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination was postponed due to rising cases of COVID19 across the state. The admit card for the State Service Prelims exam was released in December 2021. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPSC.