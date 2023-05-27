MSTC Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 52 MT and AM posts at mstcindia.co.in

MSTC Limited has invited applications for Management Trainee and Assistant Manager posts. The applictaion process started today, May 27 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is June 11. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.mstcindia.co.in.

MSTC Limited Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 52 vacancies of Management Trainee and Assistant Manager posts.

MSTC Limited Recruitment 2023 applictaion fee: Candidates are required to pay the application fee of ₹500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/ PWD categories are exempted from the payment of the applictaion fee.

MSTC Limited Recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be called for the Computer Based Test(CBT).

MSTC Limited Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.mstcindia.co.in

On the homepage, click on the carrier tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

