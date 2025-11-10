National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD has invited applications for Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. NABARD Grade A Recruitment 2025: Apply for 91 Assistant Manager posts at nabard.org, direct link here

The registration process commenced on November 8 and will conclude on November 30, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 91 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates 1. Opening date of application: November 8

2. Closing date of application: November 30

3. Phase I prelims exam: December 20

4. Phase 2 mains exam: January 25

Vacancy Details a. AM (RDBS): 85 posts

b. AM (Legal): 2 posts

c. AM (Protocol and Security): 4 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

To apply for the posts, the candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on 01.11.2025, i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02 November 1995 and not later than 01 November 2004.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of four phases- preliminary exam, main exam, Psychometric test and Interview. The preliminary exam will comprise of 200 questions for 200 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and question paper will be set in Hindi and English. The main exam comprise of 200 marks question and will be divided into 2 parts- Paper I and II.

Application Fee The application fee for For SC/ ST/ PWBD category candidates is ₹150/- and all other candidates is ₹850/-. Payment can be made by using Debit Cards (Rupay/Vias/Master Card/Maestro), Credit Cards or Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash cards/Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NABARD.

Detailed Notification Here