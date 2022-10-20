Nainital Bank Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 40 Management Trainee posts

Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Nainital Bank at nainitalbank.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organisation.

The registration process was started on October 14 and will end on October 25, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: October 14, 2022

Closing date of application: October 25, 2022

Online fee payment: October 14 to October 25, 2022

Tentative period of exam: Tentatively on November 13, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Candidate having 1-2 years’ experience in banking/ financial/ institutions/ NBFCs will be given preference. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years to 33 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test followed by interview. Those candidates who will qualify the written test will be called for interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1000 including GST. Bank Transaction charges for Online Payment of application fees/intimation charges will have to be borne by the candidate.

Detailed Notification Here

