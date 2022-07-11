Naval Dockyard Recruitment: Last date to apply for 338 apprentices position

Naval Dockyard, Mumbai will close downht edu the online registrations for enrolment into Apprenticeship training at Dockyard Apprentice School. Interested and eligible candidates can register for the apprenticeship course at the official website dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 338 apprentices position

Naval Dockyard Recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed class 10th with minimum 50%.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment age limit: Candidates must have been born between August 1, 2001, and October 31, 2008.

Naval Dockyard Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at dasapprenticembi.recttindia.in

On the homepage, click on the register tab

Register and proceed with the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

