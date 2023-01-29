NCCS recruitment 2023: Apply for 22 Scientist posts, details here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 29, 2023 01:42 PM IST

NCCS has invited applications for 22 Scientist posts

NCCS recruitment 2023: Apply for 22 Scientist posts,(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk

National Centre for Cell Science, Pune ( NCCS) has invited applications for Scientist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at nccs.res.in. The application is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News. The advertisement was published in the employment news on January 28.

NCCS recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 22 vacancies for Scientist

NCCS recruitment 2023 application fee:

Scientist G posts: The application fee for the unreserved category is 1000 and for OBC/women candidates the application fee is 500. SC/ST/PWD Candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

Scientist E, D, C and B: The application fee for the unreserved category is 500 and for the OBC/women candidates the application fee is 300.SC/ST/PWD Candidates are exempted from the payment of fees.

Candidates can pay the application fee through online mode or through a crossed Demand Draft drawn on any nationalized bank and is valid for at least 3 months in favour of “Director, National Centre for Cell Science, Pune” payable at Pune preferably on State Bank of India, NCL branch, National Chemical Laboratory Campus, Pune - 411 008. Account No.33794408771, (IFSC code- SBIN0003552, MICR No.411002012, SWIFT code SBININBB.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here

