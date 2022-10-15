NCDC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 52 Young Professional and other posts

National Cooperative Development Corporation, NCDC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Young Professional and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NCDC at ncdc.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 52 posts in the organisation. Read below to check eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Managing Director: 1 Post

Senior Consultant: 1 Post

Consultant: 7 Posts

Young Professional: 43 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to Apply

The filled up application form along with self-attested copies of all requisite documents and latest photo should be sent to career@ncdc.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCDC.

Detailed Notification Here