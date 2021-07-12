NCERT invites applications to fill vacancies in Manodarpan cell project

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications to fill vacancies in the project "Manodarpan: Providing psychosocial support for mental health and well being of students during COVID-19 outbreak and beyond". A total of 4 vacancies have been announced by the NCERT for which recruitment will be done on contract.

The application format is available on the official website of NCERT and candidates can fill and submit via email by July 22.

NCERT recruitment 2021 vacancy details

Senior Consultant: 1 post

Consultant: 1 post

Junior Project Fellow: 2 posts

NCERT recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria

Candidates with postgraduation in psychology, human development, social work, education with minimum 55% marks can apply for Junior Project Fellow. Candidates who have already served in this post in NCERT for two and a half years need not apply.

For other posts, candidates with qualifications as per UGC guidelines for Assistant Professor at entry level can apply. Senior consultants should have 5 years of work experience.

NCERT recruitment 2021 job details