NCERT Recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 347 non-academic posts

The National Council for Education. Research and Training (NCERT) has begun the application process for 347 non-academic posts on April 29. The last date for the submission of the application form is 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in employment news dated April 29 to May 5. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

347 non-academic posts on offer, apply at ncert.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NCERT Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 347 non-academic posts.

NCERT Recruitment 2023 application fee: The applictaion fee for For Levels 10-12 is ₹1500 for each post.

For Levels 6 - 7 the application fee is Rs1200 for each post.

For Levels 2-5 The application fee is ₹1000 for each post.

The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD/Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Direct link here

NCERT Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Go to the NCERT website at www.ncert.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the announcements then on Vacancies

Next, Click on Non-Academic and tab

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON