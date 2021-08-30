Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NCHM JEE 2021 answer keys: Last date to raise objections is August 30
employment news

NCHM JEE 2021 answer keys: Last date to raise objections is August 30

NCHM JEE 2021 answer key: Last date to raise objection is August 30
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 05:53 PM IST
NCHM JEE 2021 answer key released at https://nchmjee.nta.nic.in, link here

The National Testing Agency will close down the window to raise objections for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Exam (NCHMJEE)- 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and have not raised any objections against the answer key can do it till today through the official site of NCHMJEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

The NCHMJEE 2021 was conducted by NTA on August 10.

Direct link to check the answer key and raise objections

‘The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a fee of Rs.1000/-per question, in the given window. The fee will be refunded in case the challenge is found to be correct, after verification by experts’, reads the official notification.

Steps to check the NCHM JEE answer key 2021:

Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link given to check the answer key

Log in using your application number and password or DOB

Check the and raise objection

keep the hard copy for future reference

Topics
nta nchm jee entrance exam nchm jee
