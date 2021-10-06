NCMRWF recruitment 2021: 46 vacancies for project scientists on offer

National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF) has invited applications for recruiting 46 Project Scientist. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of NCMRWF at www.ncmrwf.gov.in and apply for the same. The last date to fill the online application form is October 25 till 5 pm.

NCMRWF recruitment 2021 vacancy details: Out of 46 vacancies 12 vacancies are for the post of Project scientist-III for the NMWC project, 26 vacancies are for the project scientist - II from NMWC project, 2 vacancies are for the project scientist -III BCWC project and 6 vacancies are for the Project scientist-II BCWC project.

NCMRWF recruitment 2021 age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years on the closing date of the receipt of application.

NCMRWF recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can submit their application form through the official website of INOCS (https://incois.gov.in/jobs/ncmrwf0921/home.jsp). The last date for submission of the online application is October 25, 2021, by 05:00 PM.

The list of short-listed candidates for the selection interviews and the date of the interview will be published on the official website of NCMRWF.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below:

