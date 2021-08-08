NCRTC invites applications from experienced engineers, others for RRTS trains
In order to plan and implement operations and maintenance of the RRTS trains, NCRTC invites applications from experienced engineers and others working in Railways and Metro Rail Corporations/ other Central/ State Govt. undertakings or their instrumentalities for recruitment on immediate absorption basis, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has notified.
"Based on the eligibility/ experience in the relevant field, shortlisted candidates will be called for interview," the NCRTC has notified.
The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will be a new, dedicated, high speed, high capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in NCR. The corridors being developed under RRTS Phase-1 are Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat.
Candidates should submit the application form both online and offline. After submitting it online, candidate should take a print-out of the same and along with supporting documents should send it to Career Cell, HR Department, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, Near Vikas Sadan, INA Colony, New Delhi-110023.
Vacancy Details
Sr. Executive (Corporate Hospitality): 1 post
Dy. General Manager (Electrical/ Rolling Stock): 2 posts
Dy. General Manager (Operations): 1 post
Sr. Executive (Operations): 8 posts
Dy. General Manager (Signal & Telecom): 1 post
Assistant Manager (Electrical): 10 posts
Assistant Manager (Signalling & Telecommunication): 5 posts
Engineering Associate-I (Signalling & Telecommunication): 4 posts
Engineering Associate-I (Electrical): 1 post
Chief Project Manager/ Group General Manager (Civil): 1 post
Job eligibility, selection criteria, other details