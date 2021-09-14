NCRTC invites applications to recruit operation, maintenance staff

NCRTC invites applications to recruit operations and maintenance staff purely on contract basis. The application forms will be available from September 15 and candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer based test, followed by medical fitness test in prescribed medical standards as per Indian Railway Medical Manual. However, for Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller post there will be an additional psychometric test.

“Candidates selected after written examination, shall have to undergo the medical fitness test and meet the medical standards prescribed by NCRTC for various posts. Expenses for first time medical examination will be borne by NCRTC,” candidates have been informed.

NCRTC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical): 2 posts

Maintenance Associate (Electrical): 36 posts

Maintenance Associate (Electronics): 22 posts

Maintenance Associate (Civil): 2 posts

Programming Associate: 4 posts

Technician (Electrician): 43 posts

Technician (Electronic Mechanic): 27 posts

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration): 3 posts

Technician (Fitter): 18 posts

Technician (Welder): 2 posts

Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller: 67 posts