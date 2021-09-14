Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NCRTC invites applications to recruit operation, maintenance staff
employment news

NCRTC invites applications to recruit operation, maintenance staff

NCRTC invites applications to recruit operations and maintenance staff purely on contract basis. The application forms will be available from September 15 and candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 07:08 PM IST
NCRTC invites applications to recruit operation, maintenance staff

NCRTC invites applications to recruit operations and maintenance staff purely on contract basis. The application forms will be available from September 15 and candidates can apply on the official website of the corporation.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer based test, followed by medical fitness test in prescribed medical standards as per Indian Railway Medical Manual. However, for Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller post there will be an additional psychometric test.

“Candidates selected after written examination, shall have to undergo the medical fitness test and meet the medical standards prescribed by NCRTC for various posts. Expenses for first time medical examination will be borne by NCRTC,” candidates have been informed.

NCRTC recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Maintenance Associate (Mechanical): 2 posts
  • Maintenance Associate (Electrical): 36 posts
  • Maintenance Associate (Electronics): 22 posts
  • Maintenance Associate (Civil): 2 posts
  • Programming Associate: 4 posts
  • Technician (Electrician): 43 posts
  • Technician (Electronic Mechanic): 27 posts
  • Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration): 3 posts
  • Technician (Fitter): 18 posts
  • Technician (Welder): 2 posts
  • Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller: 67 posts

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs delhi news
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IIT Hyderabad invites applications for various non-teaching posts

Uttar Pradesh Additional Private Secretary Exam, 2013 likely to be held in Nov

TRB TN PG Assistants Recruitment 2021: Apply for 2207 posts on trb.tn.nic.in

Goa public service commission to fill 71 veterinary officer, other posts
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP