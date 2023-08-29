New dates for CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET announced

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 29, 2023 02:29 PM IST

CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable PET Date: This will now take place on August 31, September 1 and 2, 2023, as per a notice on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has announced revised dates for Physical Efficiency Tests of Prohibition Constable recruitment. This will now take place on August 31, September 1 and 2, 2023, as per a notice on csbc.bih.nic.in.

The PET round was scheduled for August 22, 23 and 24 but it had to be postponed in view of heavy rains in the state.

The board has asked candidates to preserve their admit cards. On these revised dates, candidates have to use old admit cards and appear for the PET round.

All other conditions of the exam remains unchanged and for any clarification, candidates can contact the helpline 6122233711, CSBC said.

Written exam results of CSBC Bihar Prohibition Constable was announced in July and candidates who cleared the exam are eligible for the PET round.

This recruitment drive is being held to fill 689 vacancies of prohibition constables in Bihar. For more information, check the CSBC official website.

