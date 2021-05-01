NHAI Deputy Manager Recruitment 2021: Apply for 41 posts on nhai.gov.in

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The direct recruitment will be on the basis of GATE 2021 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering.

The last date to apply for the post is till May 28, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should hold a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute on the closing date of receipt of online application. Candidates who are appearing for the final year/semester Degree (in Civil Engineering), the passing of which would render them educationally qualified for the post, are also eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidates should not be exceeding 30 years of age as of the closing date of the advertisement.

Detailed Notification here

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of a valid GATE score of 2021 in the Civil Engineering discipline as on the closing date of the advertisement. However, NHAI reserves the right to invite candidates for interviews, as per cut-off for respective category subsequently to be decided by NHAI.

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Deputy Manager (Technical) posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The direct recruitment will be on the basis of GATE 2021 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering. The last date to apply for the post is till May 28, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 41 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process, and other details. Eligibility Criteria A candidate should hold a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute on the closing date of receipt of online application. Candidates who are appearing for the final year/semester Degree (in Civil Engineering), the passing of which would render them educationally qualified for the post, are also eligible to apply. The age limit of the candidates should not be exceeding 30 years of age as of the closing date of the advertisement. Detailed Notification here Selection Process The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of a valid GATE score of 2021 in the Civil Engineering discipline as on the closing date of the advertisement. However, NHAI reserves the right to invite candidates for interviews, as per cut-off for respective category subsequently to be decided by NHAI.