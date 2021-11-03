Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 deputy manager vacancies
employment news

NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 deputy manager vacancies

NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 vacancies of Deputy Manager, check details here.
NHAI recruitment 2021: Apply for 17 vacancies of Deputy Manager(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Nov 03, 2021 11:56 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications for various posts of Deputy Managers (Finance & Accounts). The application process is underway and the last date to fill the online application form is November 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

NHAI recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 17 vacancies out of which 6 vacancies are for unreserved category, 3 vacancy is for SC category, 1 vacancy is for St category, 5 vacancy is for OBC (NCL) central list only and 2 vacancy is for EWS category.

NHAI recruitment 2021 age limit: The maximum age limit of the candidates should not be exceeding 35 years as of the closing date of advertisement.

NHAI recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500 for the General/ OBC (NCL) category. For the EWS category, the application fee is 300.

NHAI recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the click on the About NHAI tab and then on vacancies

RELATED STORIES

Click on the Apply now tab

Apply for Online Registration using your own Email Id and Mobile

Fill in the Online Application Form and note down the system generated. application number

Upload scanned copies of all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhai recruitment national highway authority of india national highway authority
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 1828 posts on ibps.in

RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Last date today to apply for 3366 posts 

Join Indian Army 2021: Last date today to apply for NCC special entry scheme 

SBI apprentice final results 2021 declared at sbi.co.in, link for list & marks 
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP