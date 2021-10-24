NHM Andhra Pradesh to recruit 3,393 mid-level health providers

National Health Mission (NHM), Andhra Pradesh has announced to fill 3,393 positions of Mid-Level Health Providers. Out of the total number of posts, 633 are available in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam; 1003 in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna; 786 in Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore and the rest in Chittoor, Kadapa, Ananthapur and Kurnool districts.

“Appointment is purely on Contract basis for the period of one year and will be renewed based on the performance and availability of funds,” the recruiting organisation has said.

Candidates with B.Sc. (Nursing) from recognised university and registered in the AP Nursing Council having studied Certificate Programme for Community Health (CPCH) as integrated Certificate Programme in the B.Sc. (N) and must not have completed 35 years as on date of issue of notification, which is October 21, are eligible for this recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained in the BSc Nursing course.

The last date for submission of application forms is November 6. The provisional merit list will be released on November 10. The final merit list will be released on November 15.

