NHM, Assam Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023: Apply for 400 posts at nhm.assam.gov.in

National Health Mission, NHM Assam has invited applications for Staff Nurse posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NHM, Assam at nhm.assam.gov.in. The last date to apply is till December 22, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 400 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have B. Sc. Nursing/ GNM Course passed from any nursing school / institution recognized by Indian Nursing Council and registered with “Assam Nurses’ Midwives’ and Health Visitors’ Council”. The age limit of the candidate should be up to 43 years as on April 1, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process includes interview or selection test. The schedule of interview / selection test for the respective post will be published in the website in due course of time along with the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates. All applicants are advised to visit the website accordingly. No separate individual call letter for interview/ selection test will be sent.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of NHM, Assam at nhm.assam.gov.in.

Click on Recruitment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the apply online link.

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NHM, Assam.

Official Notice here