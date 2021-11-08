NHM Chhattisgarh invites applications to fill 2,700 CHO posts

National Health Mission (NHM), Chhattisgarh has invited applications to fill 2,700 vacancies in community health officer (CHO) position. Candidates who are eligible for the post can apply at the official website of Department of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, Chhattisgarh on or before November 25, 5 pm.

Candidates with BSc nursing or post basic BSc nursing certificate in community health integrated course are eligible to apply for this post.

Out of the total number of vacancies 500 vacancies each are in Raipur and Bastar, 520 in Sarguja, 480 in Durg and 700 in Bilaspur.

The age of the applicants should be between 21-35 years of age as on January 1, 2021. Details on relaxation in age limit can be found in the official job notification.

Candidates have to pay fee along with the application form. Male candidates belonging to general and reserved categories have to pay ₹300 and ₹200, respectively. Others have to pay ₹100.

