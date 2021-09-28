Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHM Karnataka recruitment: Apply for 3006 CHO vacancies

NHM Karnataka CHO recruitment: The application process to fill 3006 vacancies of CHO NHM Karnataka began on September 27.
NHM Karnataka CHO recruitment: Apply for 3006 vacancies

The National Health Mission Karnataka has invited application for 3,006 CHO posts. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the official website of National Health Mission Karnataka and apply for the same. The application process is underway and the online payment gateway will be activated from September 29 at 1:30 pm. The last date to fill the online application form is October 18 till 5 pm.

The written test will be conducted on October 23 and the result will be declared on the same date.

NHM Karnataka CHO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 3006 vacancies of Community Health Officer (CHO).

NHM Karnataka CHO recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates applying for the above-mentioned vacancies is 35 years.

NHM Karnataka CHO recruitment consolidated remuneration: The candidates would be paid per month the consolidated remuneration of 22000.

NHM Karnataka CHO recruitment application fee: The candidates have to pay the application fee of 600. The application fee for SC/ST/Ex-service (Men & Women) is 300.

NHM Karnataka CHO recruitment: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the link provided on the official website of NHM Karnataka techkshetra.info. Candidates can also apply through the direct link 

