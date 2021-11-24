Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHM UP admit cards 2021 for staff nurse posts released, link for hall tickets

NHM UP admit card 2021: National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh releases the admit cards for the recruitment exam for Staff Nurse positions on its official website.
NHM UP admit card 2021 : Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment exam 2021 can download their admit cards from UP NHM website at upnrhm.gov.in.(upnrhm.gov.in)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 03:14 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has released the e-admit cards for the recruitment examinations to be conducted for Staff Nurse positions on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card f the official website of UP NHM at upnrhm.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 2,445 vacancies of staff nurse.

Direct link to download NHM UP admit card 2021

How to download NHM UP admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of UP NHM at upnrhm.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “Link for downloading Admit Card for 2400+ Staff Nurse vacancies (November 23, 2021)”

Submit your username and password

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use

