Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NHPC Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 vacancies
employment news

NHPC Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 vacancies

NHPC Limited has invited applications to fill 173 vacancies. The application forms are available on the official website of the NHPC and the last date for submission of applications is September 30.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 05:32 PM IST
NHPC Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 vacancies(HT file)

NHPC Limited has invited applications to fill 173 vacancies. The application forms are available on the official website of the NHPC and the last date for submission of applications is September 30.

Apply online

Job details

NHPC limited recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Senior Medical Officer: 13 posts

• Assistant Rajbhasha Officer: 7 posts

• Junior Engineer (Civil): 68 posts

• Junior Engineer (Electrical): 34 posts

• Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 31 posts

• Sr. Accountant: 20 posts

“The company offers attractive compensation package comprising Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, HRA, Cafeteria Allowance, Performance Related Pay (PRP), Medical Facility, Social Security Benefits including PF, Pension, Gratuity etc as per company rules in force from time to time,” NHPC limited has informed candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test. “Based on merit of Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment,” NHPC limited has said. The online test will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Ranchi, Raipur and Shimla.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nhpc limited
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CSIR-CECRI recruitment: Apply for 54 technical assistant & technician posts

Karnataka DCET 2021 application begins at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Cell: Last day to apply for 1664 ACT Apprentices vacancy

DRDO MTS Tier 1 exam date not yet released, candidates anxious
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP