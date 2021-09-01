NHPC Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for 173 vacancies

NHPC Limited has invited applications to fill 173 vacancies. The application forms are available on the official website of the NHPC and the last date for submission of applications is September 30.

Apply online

Job details

NHPC limited recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Senior Medical Officer: 13 posts

• Assistant Rajbhasha Officer: 7 posts

• Junior Engineer (Civil): 68 posts

• Junior Engineer (Electrical): 34 posts

• Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 31 posts

• Sr. Accountant: 20 posts

“The company offers attractive compensation package comprising Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, HRA, Cafeteria Allowance, Performance Related Pay (PRP), Medical Facility, Social Security Benefits including PF, Pension, Gratuity etc as per company rules in force from time to time,” NHPC limited has informed candidates.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of online test. “Based on merit of Online Test, the final selected candidates will be offered “Offer of Appointment,” NHPC limited has said. The online test will be held at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Delhi, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Panaji, Ranchi, Raipur and Shimla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON