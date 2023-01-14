NHPC Limited recruitment: Apply for Trainee Engineer and other posts

NHPC Limited has invited applications for Trainee Engineer, Trainee officers posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NHPC at www.nhpcindia.com.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NHPC Limited recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 401 vacancies of which 136 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer civil, 41 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer Electrical,108 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Engineer Mechnical, 99 vacancies are for the post of Trainee officer Finance, 14 vacancies are for the post of Trainee Officer HR, and 3 vacancies are for the post of Trainee officer Law.

NHPC Limited recruitment age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should be 30 years as on January 25, 2023.

NHPC Limited recruitment selection process: The selection for the Trainee Engineer civil, Trainee Engineer Electrical and Trainee Engineer Mechnical will be based on the GATE 2022 marks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The selection for the Trainee Finance will be based on the CA/CMA intermediate and final aggregate score

For the post of Trainee Officer HR, the candidates will be shortlisted based on their merit in the UGC NET Dec 2021& June 2022 merger cycle.

The selection for the post of Trainee Officer Law will be based on the CLAT 2022 examinations for admission to LLM/ PG courses.

Notification here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON