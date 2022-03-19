Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA Recruitment 2022: Apply for 67 Assistant SI and Head Constable posts

NIA will recruit candidates for Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIA on nia.gov.in.
Published on Mar 19, 2022 01:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Investigation Agency, NIA has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIA on nia.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within one month from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 

Applications received after the last date, or incomplete applications in any respect or those not accompanies by the documents/ information as per para 3 above will not be considered. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Sub Inspector: 43 Posts
  • Head Constable: 24 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Educational Qualification 

Assistant Sub Inspector: Graduation from a recognized university.

Head Constable: Processing the minimum educational qualification of lzth class pass or equivalent from a Board of University. 

&lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification Here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to apply 

Candidates should the filled up application form along with other necessary documents to SP (Adm), NIA HQ, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 through proper channel within 1 month from the date of publication of this item in ‘employment news’. The photocopies of education certificates duly attested with rubber stamp should be sent to the given address. 

