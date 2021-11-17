NIACL AO mains admit cards 2021: Direct link to download hall tickets

NIACL AO mains admit cards 2021: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card of online (Phase-II) examination for recruitment to the posts of administrative officer scale-I generalist on its official website. Candidates, who are eligible to appeared for the phase- II main examination, can download their admit cards from the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card can be downloaded on the website till December 4, 2021.

Candidates, who are shortlisted on the basis of results of phase-I examination, will be able to appear for the phase-II online examination.

Direct link to download NIACL AO mains admit card 2021

How to download NIACL AO mains admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in

Click on 'Recruitment' tab

Click on the link that reads, "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD CALL-LETTER FOR PHASE-II (MAIN) EXAM"

Login with your registration/ roll number, password and captcha code

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.