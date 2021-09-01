Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 300 posts

NIACL have stated the registration process for Administrative Officer posts. The direct link to apply for AO posts is given below.
New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 10:12 AM IST
NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 300 posts

New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL have started the registration process for NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 on September 1 onwards. The registration link has been activated on the official site of New India Assurance Company Limited on newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 300 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till September 21, 2021. A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks to apply for the posts.

Direct link to apply here

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The steps given below will help the interested candidates to apply for the posts.

• Visit the official site of NIACL on newindia.co.in.

• Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on NIACL AO Recruitment 2021 link.

• Register yourself or login to the account.

• Once done, fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

