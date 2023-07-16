NIELIT recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist and other posts at nielit.gov.in

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) has invited applications for Scientists, Deputy Managers and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nielit.gov.in.

NIELIT recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies of scientists, Deputy Managers and other posts. Candidates can check the notification given below.

NIELIT recruitment 2023 application fee: For Level 10 and above in the general category, the application fee is ₹800. For those who are SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen, the application cost is RS 400. For the general category, the application fee is ₹600 for Level 7 and below. For those who are SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen, the application cost is ₹300.

NIELIT recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nielit.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click on the “Recruitment of various S&T and Non S&T vacancies to be filled up on direct recruitment basis in NIELIT (Advt. No. A-12/4/2023-Administrator)”

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form

Take print for future reference.

Notification here