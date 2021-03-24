Home / Education / Employment News / NIFT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 42 Professor vacancies till May 7
employment news

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 42 Professor vacancies till May 7

NIFT Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before May 7, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:31 AM IST
NIFT Recruitment 2021.

NIFT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applications for the recruitment of Professors.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before May 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies, out of which, 21 vacancies are for Contract and 21 for Deputation.

Educational Qualification:

Contract: A candidate applying for the position should have a PhD from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies with at least fifteen years experience in a recognized University or Institution in teaching or research or in the relevant industry.

Deputation: A candidate applying for the position must be a Teaching Faculty in any recognized University/Institution under the Central Govt. / State Govt., holding analogous post on regular basis or with at least five years of regular service in Level-12(7th CPC) with PhD from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC Main 2020 results out, check list of candidates shortlisted for interview

West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 680 Apprentice posts

MES Recruitment 2021: 502 vacancies for Supervisor and Draughtsman on offer

TISS Recruitment 2021: 25 Research Officer and other posts on offer

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of 1180. The SC/ST/PWD/women candidates and NIFT employees are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

How to apply:

"The application alongwith relevant documents self-attested copies in support of qualification, experience, age, caste certificate (where applicable), and non-refundable demand draft(where applicable) on account of application fee may be forwarded to “The Registrar, NIFT Campus, Hauz Khas, Near Gulmohar Park, New Delhi- 110016” by 07-05-2021," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nift national institute of fashion technology professors
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP