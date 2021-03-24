NIFT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 42 Professor vacancies till May 7

NIFT Recruitment 2021: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applications for the recruitment of Professors.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions in a prescribed format on or before May 7, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies, out of which, 21 vacancies are for Contract and 21 for Deputation.

Educational Qualification:

Contract: A candidate applying for the position should have a PhD from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies with at least fifteen years experience in a recognized University or Institution in teaching or research or in the relevant industry.

Deputation: A candidate applying for the position must be a Teaching Faculty in any recognized University/Institution under the Central Govt. / State Govt., holding analogous post on regular basis or with at least five years of regular service in Level-12(7th CPC) with PhD from a recognized University/Institution in a subject relevant to any of the Competencies.

Application fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹1180. The SC/ST/PWD/women candidates and NIFT employees are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

How to apply:

"The application alongwith relevant documents self-attested copies in support of qualification, experience, age, caste certificate (where applicable), and non-refundable demand draft(where applicable) on account of application fee may be forwarded to “The Registrar, NIFT Campus, Hauz Khas, Near Gulmohar Park, New Delhi- 110016” by 07-05-2021," reads the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: