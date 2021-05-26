NIFT Srinagar Recruitment 2021: Apply for steno, assistant & other Group C posts

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has invited applications for the Group C posts on direct recruitment for the contractual period of three years with provision for regularisation.

The online applications began on May 22 and the last date for the submission of the online application form is June 21 (5:30)pm.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIFT Srinagar.

Vacancy details: Out of the 10 posts, one vacancy each is for the posts of Steno Grade-III, Assistant (Finance & Accounts), Assistant Warden (Female), Machine Mechanic, Library Assistant, Lab Assistant(FD), Lab Assistant(FC), Lab Assistant(IT) and 2 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Assistant.

Age limit

27 years as on the closing date

Application fee:

For General, EWS, and OBC the application fee is ₹500

SC/ST/PWD and Female are exempted from the submission of the application fee.

Application fees can be paid only through online mode using NEFT, Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card,& UPI.

Selection process:

Selection will be based on the merit drawn on the basis of written test consisting of Multiple choice questions and a Skill Test.

For eligibility criteria and other details visit the official website of NIFT Srinagar at https://nift.ac.in/srinagar/careers

Note: Posts of Driver & Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) have been withdrawn from the advertisement. Check the addendum released on May 22.