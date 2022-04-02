NIPER Guwahati recruitment: Apply for various teaching and non-teaching posts

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati has invited applications for various teaching and non teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NIPER at niperguwahati.ac.in. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is April 11. However the last date for receipt of hard copy of the online application along with all enclosures is April 18 up to 5 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NIPER Guwahati recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for the post of Professor, 26 vacancies are for the post of Associate Professor, 24 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor, 10 vacancies are for the post of Estate & Security Officer, 7 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant (Computer Section), and 10 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer.

NIPER Guwahati recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for teaching position and ₹500 for Non-Teaching posts. The application fee is exempted from the SC/ST, PwD category.

Direct link to apply here

NIPER Guwahati recruitment: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interested candidates can apply using the prescribed format at the website of NIPER at www.niperguwahati.ac.in.

Following the submission of the application and payment of the fee, a PDF containing the completed form and fee receipt will be generated for the candidate. Applicants must print the PDF application form and fee receipt, sign it, and send it to NIPER Guwahati by Speed Post or Courier, along with all self-attested relevant supporting documents (Age Proof, All Essential Degree Certificates, Proper Experience Certificates, etc) before the deadline to the below mentioned address.

The Registrar i/c, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research

(NIPER) Guwahati, Vill: SilaKatamur (Halagurisuk), P.O: Changsari,

Dist: Kamrup, Assam-India, 781101.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON