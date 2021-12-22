NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli (NIPER-R) has announced to fill vacancies in professor, medical officer, junior Hindi translator and other posts. The application process will begin on December 24 and candidates can apply till January 31.

NIPER recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Professor in Medicinal Chemistry: 1 post

Professor in Pharmaceutics: 1 post

Professor in Pharmacology & Toxicology: 1 post

Library & Information officer: 1 post

Estate & Security Officer: 1 post

Medical Officer: 1 post

Public Relation Officer: 1 post

Guest House & Hostel Supervisor: 1 post

Junior Hindi Translator: 1 post

Receptionist & Telephone Operator: 1 post

“Interested candidates are invited to apply online using the prescribed link given on the Institute website web site (www.niperraebareli.edu.in) from 11:00 AM on 24.12.2021 to 6:00 PM on 31. 01.2022,” the NIPER has said in the job notification.

“Call letters and other correspondence for attending the interview, etc., will be sent only to the eligible candidates by Email only and will be displayed on the Institute’s website,” it has added.

Candidates should go through the official job notification before applying for the job.

NIPER Job notification