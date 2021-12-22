Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions
employment news

NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions

The application process will begin on December 24 and candidates can apply till January 31.
NIPER Rae Bareli to recruit for professor, non-teaching positions(HT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 05:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Raebareli (NIPER-R) has announced to fill vacancies in professor, medical officer, junior Hindi translator and other posts. The application process will begin on December 24 and candidates can apply till January 31.

NIPER recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Professor in Medicinal Chemistry: 1 post
  • Professor in Pharmaceutics: 1 post
  • Professor in Pharmacology & Toxicology: 1 post
  • Library & Information officer: 1 post
  • Estate & Security Officer: 1 post
  • Medical Officer: 1 post
  • Public Relation Officer: 1 post
  • Guest House & Hostel Supervisor: 1 post
  • Junior Hindi Translator: 1 post
  • Receptionist & Telephone Operator: 1 post

“Interested candidates are invited to apply online using the prescribed link given on the Institute website web site (www.niperraebareli.edu.in) from 11:00 AM on 24.12.2021 to 6:00 PM on 31. 01.2022,” the NIPER has said in the job notification.

“Call letters and other correspondence for attending the interview, etc., will be sent only to the eligible candidates by Email only and will be displayed on the Institute’s website,” it has added.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates should go through the official job notification before applying for the job.

NIPER Job notification

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niper recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP