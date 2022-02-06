Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NIPER recruitment: 20 non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply
employment news

NIPER recruitment: 20 non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited applications for the various posts of Technical Assistant, Accountant, Storekeeper & Other.
NIPER recruitment: 20 Non-faculty posts on offer, here's how to apply.(HT File)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Hyderabad has invited applications for the posts of Technical Assistant, Accountant, Storekeeper & Other. The application process is under progress and the last date of the submission of the online application is March 2, 2022.

NIPER recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies out of which three vacancies are each for the post of scientist/technical supervisor grade-I and assistant grade-II. Two vacancies are each for the post of scientist/technical supervisor grade-II, accountant. One vacancy is each for the post of administrative officer, technical assistant (Computer Section), receptionist cum telephone operator, storekeeper, junior hindi translator, assistant grade-I. Four vacancies are for the post of Junior technical assistant.

NIPER recruitment application fee: The application fee is 500. However, the application fee is exempted for females and PwBD applicants.

NIPER Recruitemnt: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIPER at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

Click on the career tab.

Click on the Apply Online link.

RELATED STORIES

Fill in the application form.

Pay the application fee.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niper jobs recruitment recruitment drive
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP