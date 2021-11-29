Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Scientific Assistants, Technicians

NISER Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to fill vacancies in scientific assistant and technician posts. The deadline for the submission of the forms is January 3, 2022.
NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Scientific Assistants, Technicians(HT)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to fill vacancies in scientific assistant and technician posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the NISER and the deadline for the submission of the forms is January 3, 2022.

Apply Online

NISER Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House): 1 post
  • Scientific Assistant-B (Mechanical): 1 post
  • Scientific Assistant-B (Library): 1 post
  • Technician-C (Machinist): 1 post
  • Technician-C (Library): 1 post
  • Technician-B (Machinist): 1 post
  • Technician-B (Fitter/Welder): 1 post
  • Technician-B (Electrical): 1 post

Scientific assistants will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview and technicians will be selected on the basis of written exam. Trade test is mandatory for both cadre posts; this test is qualifying in nature.

Candidates have to deposit 500 along with application fees. Application fee is exempted for SC, ST, Ex-serviceman, PwD and women candidates.

Topics
recruitment drive
