NISER Bhubaneswar to recruit Scientific Assistants, Technicians

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar has invited applications from candidates to fill vacancies in scientific assistant and technician posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the NISER and the deadline for the submission of the forms is January 3, 2022.

NISER Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Scientific Assistant-C (Animal House): 1 post

Scientific Assistant-B (Mechanical): 1 post

Scientific Assistant-B (Library): 1 post

Technician-C (Machinist): 1 post

Technician-C (Library): 1 post

Technician-B (Machinist): 1 post

Technician-B (Fitter/Welder): 1 post

Technician-B (Electrical): 1 post

Scientific assistants will be selected on the basis of written exam and interview and technicians will be selected on the basis of written exam. Trade test is mandatory for both cadre posts; this test is qualifying in nature.

Candidates have to deposit ₹500 along with application fees. Application fee is exempted for SC, ST, Ex-serviceman, PwD and women candidates.

