NIT Calicut Recruitment 2022: Apply for 147 Non Faculty posts on nit.ac.in

National Institute of Technology, NIT Calicut has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non- Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT on nitc.ac.in. The last to apply for the posts is different for different posts.

This recruitment drive will fill up 147 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Registrar: 2 Posts

Assistant Registrar: 3 Posts

Deputy Librarian: 1 Post

Assistant Librarian: 2 Posts

Medical Officer: 2 Posts

Superintending Engineer: 1 Post

Senior Scientific Officer / Senior Technical Officer: 1 Post

Scientific Officer / Technical Officer: 5 Posts

Junior Engineer: 6 Posts

Superintendent: 8 Posts

Technical Assistant: 20 Posts

Library and Information Assistant: 2 Posts

SAS Assistant: 1 Post

Pharmacist: 1 Post

Senior Assistant: 10 Posts

Junior Assistant: 18 Posts

Senior Technician: 15 Posts

Technician: 30 Posts

Office Attendant: 10 Posts

Lab Attendant: 10 Posts

Other Details

Candidates can check for other related details through the Detailed Notification available here.

