NIT Calicut Recruitment 2022: Apply for 147 Non Faculty posts on nit.ac.in

employment news
Published on Aug 16, 2022 07:30 PM IST
NIT Calicut will recruit candidates for Non Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NIT on nitc.ac.in.
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Institute of Technology, NIT Calicut has invited applications from candidates to apply for Non- Faculty posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIT on nitc.ac.in. The last to apply for the posts is different for different posts.

This recruitment drive will fill up 147 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Registrar: 2 Posts
  • Assistant Registrar: 3 Posts
  • Deputy Librarian: 1 Post
  • Assistant Librarian: 2 Posts
  • Medical Officer: 2 Posts
  • Superintending Engineer: 1 Post
  • Senior Scientific Officer / Senior Technical Officer: 1 Post
  • Scientific Officer / Technical Officer: 5 Posts
  • Junior Engineer: 6 Posts
  • Superintendent: 8 Posts
  • Technical Assistant: 20 Posts
  • Library and Information Assistant: 2 Posts
  • SAS Assistant: 1 Post
  • Pharmacist: 1 Post
  • Senior Assistant: 10 Posts
  • Junior Assistant: 18 Posts
  • Senior Technician: 15 Posts
  • Technician: 30 Posts
  • Office Attendant: 10 Posts
  • Lab Attendant: 10 Posts

Other Details

Candidates can check for other related details through the Detailed Notification available here.

