NIT Silchar 2021: Last day to apply for 55 non-teaching posts in July 2

NIT Silchar recruitment 2021: The application process to fill 55 vacancies for the post of non-teaching staff in the National Institute of Technology, Silchar ends on July 2. Interested candidates, who have not applied yet, can apply through the official website of NIT Silchar at http://www.nits.ac.in/

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

For the post of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Librarian, Medical Officer, Hindi Officer, Junior Hindi Translator one vacancy is for each post. Superintendent: 7 vacancies; Technical Assistant / SAS Assistant / Junior Engineer: 37 vacancies; Senior Assistant: 4 vacancies.

NIT Silchar recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIT Silcher at http://www.nits.ac.in/

Scroll down and click on the recruitment tab

Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment notification for various Non-Teaching posts.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the Registration tab

Fill the application form and upload all the required documents

After the submission of the application, form candidates have to email the scanned copy of the application form, duly signed in the prescribed format at nfapt_21@nits.ac.in with the subject line “Application for the post of <Name of the Post>:<Applicant Name>

At the time of written examination and interview candidates have to bring an application form duly signed along with all the relevant documents and self-attested copies of the documents.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of NIT Silchar

