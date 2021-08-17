Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIT Warangal invites applications to fill non-teaching vacancies

NIT Warangal has invited applications to fill vacancies in various non-teaching positions. A total of 129 vacancies have been notified by the institute. The application forms will be available on the official website of NIT Warangal August 23 onwards. The last date for to fill and submit the application form is September 23.

Job details

“Applications will be accepted only through online mode. Only one application should be submitted for one post. Candidates should submit a separate application for each post, if they intend to apply for more than one post. In such case, application fee should be remitted for each post applied,” candidates have been informed.

Vacancy Details

• Senior Medical Officer: 1 post

• Assistant Registrar: 6 posts

• Assistant Engineer: 2 posts

• Superintendent: 8 posts

• Technical Assistant: 27 posts

• Junior Engineer: 8 posts

• SAS Assistant: 3 posts

• Library & Information Assistant: 2 posts

• Senior Technician: 19 posts

• Technician: 34 posts

• Junior Assistant: 19 posts

Selection process varies for each post. However, selection to all the posts will either be on the basis of a written test and interview or skill test or else only interview.

