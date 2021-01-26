IND USA
NITRD Recruitment 2021: 56 vacancies for LDC, HMTS, Driver, and others on offer

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through a prescribed format on or before February 28, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:49 PM IST
NITRD Recruitment 2021.(HT File)

The National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD) has invited applications for the recruitment of LDC, HMTS, Driver, and various other posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions through a prescribed format on or before February 28, 2021.

"Completed application form should be sent to Director, National Institute of TB & Respiratory Diseases, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi-110030 on or before the last date," reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for Hospital Multi Tasking Staff (HMTS), 4 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC), and one each for Specialist Gr. II (Thoracic Surgery), System Analyst, Health Education Officer, Psychologist, House Keeper, X-Ray Technician, Library Information Assistant, Junior Electric Mechanic, and Driver.

"The completed application form should be accompanied by requisite non-refundable fee (Rs.100/- only for Group A post and Rs. 50/- for Group C posts) in the form of Demand Draft drawn in favour of “Director, National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases” payable at New Delhi. There is no fees for SC/ST/PH/EWS & Woman candidates," further reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to download the application form

