NITTER recruitment: Apply for the post of Project Assistant and other posts

National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh has invited online application for the posts of Project Assistant and Project Associate - I.
Published on Mar 27, 2022 07:48 AM IST
 National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh has invited online application for the posts of Project Assistant and other posts. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 6. Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of NITTER at www.nitttrchd.ac.in and apply for the same.

The list of shortlisted candidate for screening test will be available on institute website on April 12.

The offline skill/technical test will be held on April 23, 24 and 25. The offline interview will be conducted on April 26 and April 27.

NITTER recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 10 vacancies out of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Project Assistant (Field Assistant), 4 vacancies are for the post of Project Assistant (office Assistant) and 2 vacancies are for the post of f Project Associate-I.

NITTER recruitment educational qualification: For the post of Project Assistant the minimum qualification of the candidates should be Diploma in Civil Engineering / Technology / Architecture or Higher.

For the post of Project Associate - I candidates should be Master of Engineering / Technology in Civil Engineering / Technology or Higher.

NITTER recruitment: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the google forms links provided in the notification.

jobs govt job vacancy vacancy for engineer
