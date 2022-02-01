NLC India Limited Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply for 550 posts on nlcindia.in

NLC India Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NLC on nlcindia.in. The registration process will begin on February 1 and will end on February 10, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 550 posts in the organization.

Candidates should have passed the qualifying exam in 2019 / 2020 / 2021. Candidates should not have experience of one year or more in any job. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice: 250 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: 300 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification & Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for Apprentice posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of percentage of marks scored by the candidates in the qualifying Diploma/ Degree. The percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in Bachelors degree / Diploma and as awarded in the final qualifying examinations will be calculated based on the practice followed by the University / Institution from where the candidates has obtained the Degree / Diploma.

Where to Apply

The registration forms duly signed should be sent to The General Manager, Learning & Development Centre, N.L.C India Limited. Block:20. Neyveli – 607 803. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NLC India Limited.