NLC recruitment 2023: Apply for 295 Graduate Executive Trainee (GETs) posts at nlcindia.in

NLC India Limited has invited applications for the posts of Graduate Executive Trainee (GETs) in various disciplines through GATE 2023 Score. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 21. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nlcindia.in.

NLC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 295 Graduate Executive Trainee (GETs) posts.

NLC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates is 30 years for UR and EWS candidates. For OBC(NCL) the upper age is 35 years. The upper age for the SC and ST candidates is 35 years.

NLC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹854 for UR / EWS / OBC (NCL)candidates. For SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates the application fee is ₹345.

NLC recruitment 2023 selection process: Selection will be based on the GATE 2023 Score (80 Marks) followed by a Personal Interview (20 Marks).

NLC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nlcindia.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

