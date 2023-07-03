NLC India Limited has invited applications for the posts of Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager and other posts. The application process will begin on July 5 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 3. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.nlcindia.in.

NLC recruitment 2023: Apply for Executive Engineer and other posts from July 5

NLC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 284 vacancies including Executive Engineer, Deputy General Manager, General Manager and other posts.

NLC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹854 for UR / EWS / OBC (NCL)candidates. For SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates the application fee is ₹354.

NLC recruitment 2023 selection process: Selection will be based on Personal Interviews.

NLC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nlcindia.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

