NLCIL Recruitment through GATE 2023: Registration for 295 GET posts begins tomorrow at nlcindia.in

NLC India Limited, NLCIL has invited applications for Graduate Executive Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NLC at nlcindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 295 posts in the organization.

NLCIL Recruitment through GATE 2023: Registration for 295 posts begins tomorrow

The registration process will begin on November 22 and will end on December 21, 2023. This recruitment will be done through GATE 2023 score. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Mechanical: 120 posts

Electrical: 109 posts

Civil: 28 posts

Mining: 17 posts

Computer: 21 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for full time/ part time Bachelor degree in required discipline. The age limit and complete educational qualification can be checked by candidates through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the GATE 2023 Score (80 Marks) followed by Personal Interview (20 Marks). The Final selection shall be in the order of merit based on the total marks scored by the candidates out of 100 marks, (i.e.) sum of marks scored in GATE 2023 (80 marks) and Personal Interview (20 marks), ensuring due reservation.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹854/- for UR / EWS / OBC (NCL) candidates and ₹354/- for SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates through online, using State Bank of India E-Collect facility available at www.onlinesbi.sbi. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NLCIL.