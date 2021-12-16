Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NMDC Admit Card 2021 released for Exec. & Non Exec. posts, download link here

NMDC Admit Card 2021 has been released for Executive and Non Executive posts. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below. 
NMDC Admit Card 2021 released for Exec. & Non Exec. posts, download link here
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NMDC Limited has released NMDC Admit Card 2021 for Executive and Non Executive posts. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. 

The mode of selection for eligible applicants for various posts in Executive Cadre would be through Interview at Ranchi, Jamshedpur & Raipur. The mode of selection for eligible applicants will be Written Test and Supervisory Skill Test/ Skill Test for Supervisory posts and Non-Executives posts at Ranchi, Jamshedpur & Raipur. 

Direct link to download admit card here 

NMDC Admit Card 2021: How to download 

Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on NMDC Admit Card 2021 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 210 posts of Executive and Non Executive in the organisation. The application process was started on March 31 and ended on April 15, 2021. 

