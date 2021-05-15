NMDC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 59 posts on nmdc.co.in, details here

NMDC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of NMDC on nmdc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till June 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 59 posts in the organization.

Candidates who have undergone/undergoing/ already registered for Apprenticeship Training under the Apprenticeship Act elsewhere are not eligible. Candidates with work experience of one or more years are not eligible. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the discipline Number of vacancies Graduate Apprentice 16 Posts Technician Apprentice 13 Posts Programming and Systems Administration Assistant (PASAA) 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should possess a Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate from a recognized University/Board of Technical Education/NCVT. Candidates who have completed Three Years (3-Years) after obtaining Degree/Diploma /ITI certificate are not eligible. (Calculated from the Date of Passing mentioned in the Provisional Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate or Degree/Diploma /ITI Certificate).

Stipend

Stipend payable per month for Graduate Apprentice Rs.20,000/-, Technician Apprentice Rs.16,000/-, and Trade Apprentices (ITI holders) Rs.10,000/- at present.

Detailed Notification Here

How to Apply

Candidate should submit/e-mail (bld5hrd@nmdc.co.in) their resume affixed with a recent passport size photograph on the right corner, registration number in apprentice portal, Address for communication, E-mail ID, Mobile number along with proof for Date of Birth, Address, Qualification & Cast Certificate etc. in photo copy/scanned copy for verification.