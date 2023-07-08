NMDC Limited has invited applications for the post of executive trainees through GATE 2022. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.nmdc.co.in.

NMDC recruitment 2023: Apply for 42 Executive Trainee posts at nmdc.co.in

NMDC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies of which 4 vacancies are for civil, 13 vacancies are for Electrical, 12 vacancies are for Materials Management, and 13 vacancies are for Mechanical.

NMDC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 27 years.

NMDC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should possess Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology.

NMDC recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates will be shortlisted discipline- and category-wise for the next selection procedure (GD and Interview) based on their GATE 2022 scores and requirements. Based on the following weighting of marks, the final merit list will be prepared.

NMDC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.nmdc.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification here